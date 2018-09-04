Wednesday, September 5 , 2018, 12:43 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Men Step Up in 2nd Half, Beat Glendale

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 4, 2018 | 10:14 p.m.

After a plethora of near-misses, SBCC found the net twice in a span of 4:31 to rally past Glendale 2-1 in a men’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros dominated in shots 22-3 but didn’t get their first shot on-goal until the 60th minute. Kevin Kwizera tied it at 1 at 72:41 after some clever dribbling and a long cross from Ameyawu Muntari.

At 77:12, Joel Ramirez Vega delivered a through ball to former Santa Barbara High star Celso Lagunas and the sophomore forward buried it from 14 yards out for the game-winner.

“I opened up wide, got the slip ball and just finished it,” said Lagunas. “I hit it with my right foot and crossed it to the left of the goalie. We knew we just had to keep shooting and test the keeper.”

SBCC, ranked No. 6 in the state and No. 9 in the country, improved to 3-0. The Vaqueros are unbeaten in their last 14 home games (12-0-2).

Glendale only had two first-half shots but the second one went in for a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute. Luis Cervantes chipped the ball over the keeper’s head after a pass from Kai Saito.

The hometown Vaqueros (Glendale is also the Vaqueros) won the second-half shot battle 12-1 and Glendale’s only attempt came in the 82nd minute. Santa Barbara enjoyed a 10-2 first-half shot advantage with zero shots on-goal. But there were plenty of narrow misses -- to the right, to the left and over the top.

“In the first half, we played into their hands,” said SBCC coach John Sisterson. “We weren’t composed, we didn’t kick the ball well and we were trying to force it. At halftime, we told them to stay patient, stay with the plan and start testing the keeper.

“Their game plan was to pack it in and make it difficult and deny us the space behind. Overall, it was a good comeback and we got the win, which is all-important.”

The Vaqueros travel to Citrus on Friday for a non-conference game at 3 p.m. 
 

