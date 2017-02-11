SBCC Men Suffer First Defeat Against Hancock

College Basketball

Marcellus Garrick and Kevawn Lord combined for 50 points on Saturday night, leading Hancock to a 96-85 men's basketball win over SBCC on “Coaches vs. Cancer Night” in the Sports Pavilion.

It was the first win in three tries this season for the Bulldogs (13-15, 3-5 WSC North) against the Vaqueros (5-19, 3-5).

Garrick tallied 26 points on 8-14 field-goal shooting, including 4-9 from downtown. His slam dunk at the end of the first half gave the visitors a 40-34 advantage.

SBCC point guard Drayten Howell scored 22 of his season-high 26 points in the second half thanks to 9-11 shooting in the last 20 minutes. He notched six assists for the fifth straight game.

Left-hander Chris Givens added 16 points, including 4-7 on long-range shots. Robert Hutchins had 14 points and five assists and Ben Clay had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Robert Livingston, a 6-5 freshman from Danville, made 6-7 from the field and scored a season-best 13 points with eight rebounds. The Vaqueros were outrebounded 37-29, including 16-7 at the offensive end.