College Basketball

SBCC Men Suffer Heartbreaking Overtime Loss

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 6, 2016 | 10:00 p.m.

Marcellus Garrick drained a 3-pointer from the right corner with :08 left in overtime on Wednesday night, lifting Hancock to a 79-77 men’s basketball win over SBCC at Joe White Memorial Gym in Santa Maria.

It was the only basket of the game for Garrick, who made just 1-of-11 shots while grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Vaqueros (5-10, 0-1 WSC North) enjoyed their biggest lead of 10 points (58-48) on a 3-pointer by Tejon Williams with 8:05 to play. Williams came within two assists of a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He played all 45 minutes and hit 7-15 from the field to tie his season high of 23.

Martin Pedersen scored a season-high 16 points on 4-6 shooting from 3-point country for SBCC. Robert Hutchins added 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals while Desmond Dotson recorded season highs of 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Malik Rhodes led the Bulldogs (9-9, 1-0) with 28 points and five assists. SBCC took a 65-61 lead on a jumper by Williams and two free throws by Hutchins with 1:03 remaining. Rhodes forced the OT by dropping in two free throws and adding a game-tying layup with 20 seconds to go in regulation.

Santa Barbara outshot the Bulldogs 43.5 to 37.2 percent and took a 71-67 lead in the extra session on two free throws by Pedersen and two more by Dotson with 2:50 to play. Matt Willcomm hit a triple for Hancock and Hutchins made a layup to give SBCC a three-point lead.

Rhodes rallied the Bulldogs again, scoring five straight on a 3-point bucket and two free throws. Williams nailed two free throws at the 36-second mark to tie it at 75.

After Garrick’s go-ahead 3-pointer, Williams was fouled and made two more free throws, cutting the deficit to one. Tim Ford hit the second of two free throws with two seconds to play and Williams’ 3-point try was off the mark.

Hancock won the rebound battle 42-34 and committed just six turnovers while the Vaqueros had 11.

The Vaqueros fell behind 7-0 in the opening minutes and trailed by 12 at the midpoint of the first half. They finished on a 21-7 burst and took a 35-33 halftime lead on a jumper by Hutchins and two free throws by Williams.

The Vaqueros will play their fourth home game of the season on Wednesday, Jan. 13 when Cuesta comes to the Sports Pavilion for a 7 p.m. contest.

