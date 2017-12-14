SBCC Men Suffer Two-Point Loss in Overtime

College Basketball

Deric Daniels made a layup with 11 seconds left on Thursday night and SBCC misfired on a 3-pointer and a 15-footer, allowing L.A. Southwest to pull out a 72-70 overtime win in the opening round of the Southwest Intensity Classic men’s basketball tournament.

Dejon Jackson poured in 21 points and grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds for the Vaqueros (1-9). Jackson hit 9-of-17 from the field but was just 3-10 from the free-throw line. D’Lano Beckles topped the Cougars (4-6) with 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Vaqueros struggled from the charity stripe, making only 10 of 24. Southwest was slightly better at 10-20.

Aaron Mejia, a freshman left-hander from Montebello, tossed in 15 points and Donald Grant recorded season highs with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Drayten Howell had nine points, seven assists and four rebounds.



The Vaqueros will take on L.A. Valley on Friday at 3 p.m.