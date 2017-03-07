SBCC Men Triumph Over LA Pierce, 7-2

SBCC clinched Tuesday’s WSC men’s tennis match by going 5-1 in singles play on the way to a 7-2 triumph over L.A. Pierce at Pershing Park.
Emerson Sekban, Spencer Ekola, Diego Santos, Adolfo Ortega and Dim Dros all recorded straight-set wins in singles for Santa Barbara (5-6, 3-3), which has won five of its last six matches. The Brahmas fell to 2-5 and 0-4.
Sekban/Ekola won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles and Santos/Stevie Acuna prevailed 8-3 in the No. 2 doubles set.
The Vaqueros travel to first-place Ventura on Thursday for a 2 p.m. match.
Singles
1. Emerson Sekban, SBCC, def. Johnny Barcohona 6-2, 6-3
2. Spencer Ekola, SBCC, def. Sithiphon Chatos 6-0, 6-
3. Diego Santos, SBCC, def. Giovane Octivano 6-1, 6-3
4. Adolfo Ortega, SBCC, def. Oscar Olguin 6-4, 6-3
5. Sean Reid, LAP, def. Stevie Acuna 6-4, 6-0
6. Dim Dros, SBCC, def. Rafael Abdullah 6-4, 7-5
Doubles
1. Sekban/Ekola, SBCC, def. Barcohona/Chatos 8-2
2. Santos/Acuna, SBCC, def. Octivano/Reid 8-3
3. Olguin/Abdullah, LAP, def. Mark Morales/Shane Carmody 8-3