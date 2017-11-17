SBCC Men’s Basketball Can’t Hold Off Napa Valley

College Basketball

SBCC used a 20-7 second-half run to take a 54-51 lead on Friday night, then Napa Valley responded with a 44-23 burst in the last 14 minutes to post a 95-77 men’s basketball victory at the Hancock Tournament.

Aaron Mejia had a huge second half for the Vaqueros (0-5), pouring in 26 of his season-high 28 points in just 16 minutes. The freshman guard from Montebello made 7-of-11 field goals in the second half, 5-8 from the 3-point line and 7-8 free throws.

Drayten Howell scored 12 of his 13 points in the first half. The Vaqueros were outshot 50 to 32.1 percent in the opening 20 minutes and trailed 44-34. Howell also had six assists and four rebounds.

Francisco Gutierrez had 10 points and three steals while Dejon Jackson added seven points and five boards. The Vaqueros were outrebounded 38-25.

SBCC committed 26 fouls and three players fouled out.

Armani Mills led a balanced attack for Napa (1-2) with 16 points. Sasha French added 15 points and nine rebounds.