SBCC Men’s Basketball Drops WSC Opener

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 13, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

After leading 31-27 at intermission of Saturday night’s WSC North men’s basketball opener, host Cuesta got hot in the second half on the way to an 80-46 win over SBCC.

Finn Whetstone hit 12-of-16 shots and paced the Cougars (11-11, 1-0) with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Saunders added 19 points and 16 boards, including seven offensive. The Cougars won the second half, 49-19.

Ryan Smith topped the Vaqueros (1-13, 0-1) with 10 points. Donald Grant added eight points and nine rebounds. Drayten Howell had eight points and four boards while Aaron Mejia scored eight.

Cuesta enjoyed a 53 to 37.3 percent shooting advantage and won the board battle, 42-28. The Vaqueros committed 19 turnovers and the Cougars only had 12.

SBCC hopes to play at Oxnard on Wednesday at 7 p.m. if Highway 10  is open by then.
 

