SBCC Men’s Basketball Goes 0-3 at Cuesta Tournament

College Basketball

SBCC shot 60 percent in the second half on Sunday but still came up short in a 78-74 men’s basketball loss to West Hills Coalinga on the final day of the Cuesta Tournament.

Dejon Jackson, a 6-6 center/forward from Oxnard, poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Vaqueros (0-3). He made 10-of-19 from the field and had seven offensive boards. Guard Drayten Howell added 20 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

The teams were tied at halftime, 35-35.

Darius Scott paced the Falcons (2-1) with 20 points and nine rebounds. SBCC won the shooting battle 43.1 to 41.7 percent and had more rebounds (40-38). West Hills made five more 3-pointers (9 to 4) and five more free throws.

The Vaqueros, who lost all three games at the tournament, will take next week off, then play their only home game in the first five weeks of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 14 when Bakersfield visits the Sports Pavilion at 5 p.m.

