SBCC Men’s Magical Season Comes to End in 1-0 Loss to Mt. Sac

SBCC’s magical men’s soccer season came to a halt on Saturday night, one step shy of the State Final 4.
No. 2 Mt. San Antonio stopped the visiting Vaqueros 1-0 on Andre Gamboa’s goal in the 65th minute. The Mounties (18-4-3) will be making their 11th straight trip to the State Championships. The third-seeded Vaqueros suffered their first loss and finish tied for fifth in the state. Their 17-1-4 record is the second-best in school history.
Mt. SAC outshot Santa Barbara 25-18 and 16-12 in shots on goal.
“The boys had a fantastic season,” said assistant coach Dylan Murphy. “They had their chances tonight but Mt. SAC was a fantastic team and they deserve full credit.”