SBCC Men’s Magical Season Comes to End in 1-0 Loss to Mt. Sac

Soccer

“The boys had a fantastic season,” said assistant coach Dylan Murphy. “They had their chances tonight but Mt. SAC was a fantastic team and they deserve full credit.”

No. 2 Mt. San Antonio stopped the visiting Vaqueros 1-0 on Andre Gamboa’s goal in the 65th minute. The Mounties (18-4-3) will be making their 11th straight trip to the State Championships. The third-seeded Vaqueros suffered their first loss and finish tied for fifth in the state. Their 17-1-4 record is the second-best in school history.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

