Soccer

SBCC Men’s Soccer Shows Explosiveness in 3-1 Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 18, 2018

Celso Lagunas had two goals and an assist on Tuesday and Ameyawu Muntari added a goal and two assists as SBCC remained unbeaten with a 3-2 men’s soccer victory at Chaffey.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 4 in the state, improved to 5-0 and they’re one of five unbeaten teams in the state. The Vaqueros are 21-0-6 in their last 27 regular-season games.

Lagunas, a sophomore forward from Santa Barbara High, and Muntari, a sophomore midfielder from Ghana, got on the board quickly with Muntari feeding Lagunas for a goal just 75 seconds into the game.

The Panthers (3-2-2) tied it 1-1 on a goal in the 35th minute.

Lagunas struck again in the 52nd minute on a set-up from Muntari. In the 75th minute, Muntari took a pass from Lagunas and scored the eventual game-winner to make it 3-1.

“We started very positively by scoring in the second minute,” stated SBCC coach John Sisterson. “We let them back in it but we always looked like we were capable of scoring more goals. Andrew Angarano had a great game on defense and he was the ‘Man of the Match.’ “

The Vaqueros will host top-ranked Taft (5-1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in La Playa Stadium. The Vaqueros are unbeaten in their last 14 home games (12-0-2). Taft lost its first game on Tuesday at No. 3 Cerritos, 1-0.

