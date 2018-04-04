SBCC Men’s Soccer Comes Alive in 2nd Half to Beat Taft

Soccer

After a shaky first half, SBCC came alive with a pair of second-half goals to edge Taft 2-1 on a 100-degree Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley.

The Vaquero men’s soccer team improved to 2-0 while handing the Cougars (3-1) their first loss.

“We struggled to get into a rhythm in the first half,” noted coach John Sisterson. “We adjusted our shape in the second half and played very well. The boys worked hard for this win.”

Victor Chavez took a pass from Ameyawu Muntari and beat two defenders in the box for his third goal of the year in the 63rd minute. Nine minutes later in the 72nd minute, Adrian Gamez passed to Carlos Espinoza and he found the net from 20 yards out for a 2-0 lead.

Taft cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal in the 78th minute.

The Vaqueros outshot the home team 11-6, including 6-2 in shots on goal.

SBCC will host San Bernardino Valley on Friday at 2 p.m.

