Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Men’s Soccer Comes Alive in 2nd Half to Beat Taft

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 5, 2017 | 6:58 p.m.

After a shaky first half, SBCC came alive with a pair of second-half goals to edge Taft 2-1 on a 100-degree Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley.

The Vaquero men’s soccer team improved to 2-0 while handing the Cougars (3-1) their first loss.

“We struggled to get into a rhythm in the first half,” noted coach John Sisterson. “We adjusted our shape in the second half and played very well. The boys worked hard for this win.”

Victor Chavez took a pass from Ameyawu Muntari and beat two defenders in the box for his third goal of the year in the 63rd minute. Nine minutes later in the 72nd minute, Adrian Gamez passed to Carlos Espinoza and he found the net from 20 yards out for a 2-0 lead.

Taft cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal in the 78th minute.

The Vaqueros outshot the home team 11-6, including 6-2 in shots on goal.

SBCC will host San Bernardino Valley on Friday at 2 p.m. 
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 