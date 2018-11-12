SBCC Men’s Soccer Draws With Santa Monica, Earns Playoff Spot

Soccer

It took three days and a change of venue before SBCC finally got to play its WSC North men’s soccer finale with first-place Santa Monica.

The Vaqueros needed a win or a tie to make the playoffs and they came away with a 0-0 tie on Monday afternoon at the Ventura College Sportsplex.

SBCC is 8-6-4 overall and finishes fourth in the WSC North at 3-5-2. The 10th-ranked Corsairs (15-2-4, 7-1-2) had already clinched the conference title before Monday’s matchup.

The Vaqueros are currently 11th in the Southern Cal power points and the top 16 teams make the Southern Cal Regional. The pairings will be announced on Tuesday.

“We defended well and we knew if we at least tied, we’d make the playoffs,” said coach John Sisterson. “It was important that we didn’t concede a goal and we worked very hard to ensure that happened, so we could keep our destiny in our hands.”

It was the seventh shutout for freshman goalie Lukas Schuh and the defense.

Santa Barbara won the WSC title last year and won two playoff games before falling 1-0 at Mt. San Antonio in the Regional Final to finish fifth in the state.

