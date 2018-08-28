Tuesday, August 28 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Men’s Soccer Erupts in 2nd Half to Beat L.A. Harbor

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | August 28, 2018 | 6:11 p.m.

SBCC scored three times in the second half on Tuesday afternoon to record a 3-1 comeback win in its men’s soccer opener at L.A. Harbor.

After a scoreless first half, the Vaqueros fell behind 1-0 on a penalty kick in the 48th minute. Three minutes later, Kevin Kwizera, a sophomore from Burundi who scored five goals for the 2016 Vaquero squad, tied the game at 1 by heading in a pass from Amayawu Muntari.

Sadiki Johnson put the Vaqueros ahead to stay in the 65th minute after some fancy footwork by Takahiro Fujii at the edge of the box. Muntari made it 3-1 in the 90th minute, taking a through ball from Heymar Hernandez and dribbling around the keeper for an open-net score.

Muntari had his second straight strong performance in a season debut vs. Harbor. 

The sophomore midfielder from Ghana had a goal and assist on Tuesday. Last year, he notched a goal and two assists in a come-from-behind 3-2 triumph over the Seahawks.

“We played well and it could have been 3-0 in the first half but their goalie made some good saves,” said Vaquero coach John Sisterson. “Our frontline of Kwizera, Johnson, Muntari and Celso Lagunas were a handful. They looked dangerous all day long.”

SBCC will host San Diego Mesa in its home opener on Friday at 1 p.m. 
 

