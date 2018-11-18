SBCC Men’s Soccer Loses Regional Playoff in PK Shootout

Soccer

SBCC lost a goalie, a player and ultimately a playoff game on Saturday in its Southern Cal Regional men’s soccer opener at Golden West College in Huntington Beach.

The sixth-seeded Rustlers and the 11th-seeded Vaqueros were tied 0-0 after 120 minutes of regulation and overtime. Golden West (12-5-4) prevailed on penalty kicks, 5-4, and advanced to the second round.

Starting goalie Lukas Schuh was injured and replaced by Sycamore Mitchell in the 16th minute. Sophomore forward Celso Lagunas was sent off with a red card in the 60th minute, leaving the Vaqueros with 10 men for the last 30 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of overtime.

Santa Barbara finishes with an 8-6-5 record.

“The boys fought hard and I was proud of them,” said assistant coach Dylan Murphy. “We had a bit of hard luck in the penalty shootout.”

