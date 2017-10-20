SBCC Men’s Soccer Overpowers Moorpark, 6-0

Celso Lagunas and Omar Cabanas combined for four goals and two assists on a windy Friday afternoon at La Playa Stadium as No. 7 SBCC routed Moorpark 6-0.

Lagunas, a freshman forward from Santa Barbara High, had two goals and an assist. He took a cross from Victor Chavez and scored into an open net at the 3:42 mark for a quick 1-0 lead.

Chavez settled a pass from Abiodun Akintioye in the 20th minute, made a nice crossover dribble to fake out a defender and scored off the goalie’s hands.

The Vaqueros outshot the Raiders 16-2 in the first half and led 2-0.

“We knew we needed to get off to a fast start today,” said Lagunas. “We had to play hard to make sure we stayed in first place in the conference.”

The unbeaten Vaqueros, ranked No. 7 in the state, moved into first place alone in the six-team WSC North division. They won their seventh straight to boost their records to 10-0-3 overall and 4-0 in conference. They have 12 points and Santa Monica, which tied L.A. Mission 1-1, is second with 10 points and a 3-0-1 record.

Cabanas, a freshman midfielder from Royal High in Simi Valley, was inserted at the start of the second half and he collected two goals and an assist. Lagunas slid a short pass to Cabanas in the 54th minute and he scored from 12 yards for a 3-0 lead.

“I saw two center mids in front of me and I got in-between them, so I could split them,” said Cabanas. “Celso made a good pass and I was able to finish.

“We played well as a unit and it shows a lot when you can bring a bunch of guys off the bench and score four goals in the second half. That’s ridiculous.”

Adrian Alan, a freshman from Switzerland, got his first goal at 69:12 after Oscar Drevland stole the ball, dribbled to the left end line and sent in a cross to the front of the goal. Pedro Ruiz hit a through ball to Cabanas in the 70th minute and he booted the ball off a defender into the net.

Lagunas completed the scoring at 80:18. Ruiz passed to Cabanas and he rolled it to Lagunas, who scored from 14 yards out.



The Vaqueros travel to Santa Monica (3-0-1) for a first-place showdown on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

