Soccer

SBCC Men’s Soccer Rallies to Remain Undefeated

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 7, 2017 | 9:38 p.m.

SBCC erased a 2-1 deficit on Tuesday with two goals in the last eight minutes that propelled the third-ranked Vaqueros to a 3-2 men’s soccer win at Moorpark.

The WSC North champion Vaqueros won their fourth straight to remain undefeated at 14-0-4 and 8-0-1 in the WSC. Moorpark, which had won three of its last four, fell to 5-9-4 and 3-5-1.

Santa Barbara was ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 4 in the nation.

The Raiders took a 1-0 halftime lead after a goal in the 42nd minute.

The Vaqueros tied it in the 60th minute when Matt Wilkinson converted a penalty kick. Moorpark regained the lead, 2-1, with a score in the 75th minute.

Once again, Santa Barbara tied it 2-2 in the 83rd when Carlos Espinoza headed in a pass from Victor Chavez. Six minutes later, with one minute left in the game, Hudson Handel delivered a ball behind the back four and Celso Lagunas chipped it over the goalie from 25 yards for the game-winner.

Lagunas was the only sub used by SBCC.

The Vaqueros outshot the Raiders 26-12 with 10 shots on goal.

“We had a slow start in the first half, partly due to the fact that we had already clinched the conference championship,” said assistant coach Dylan Murphy. “We created a lot of chances and we had too much quality in the end.

“Moorpark played very direct long-ball soccer on a tough, choppy grass field.” 

The Vaqueros will wrap up the regular season on Thursday night with a home game against second-place Santa Monica at 7 p.m.

