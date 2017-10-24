Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:38 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Men’s Soccer, Santa Monica Play to Scoreless Draw

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 24, 2017 | 6:19 p.m.

No. 9 SBCC played to a 0-0 draw on a hot Tuesday afternoon at No. 16 Santa Monica and remained in first place in the WSC North men’s soccer race.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 7 in the nation, outshot the Corsairs 14-11. SBCC stayed unbeaten at 10-0-4 and remained atop the conference standings after the first round with a 4-0-1 record and 13 points. Santa Monica is 11-1-4 and 3-0-2 with 11 points.

It was the second straight shutout and seventh of the year for goalie Shane Pitcock and the defense. The victory vaulted Santa Barbara up to fifth in the state power points.

The thermometer hit 100 degrees in Santa Monica.

“We controlled the tempo and possession,” said Vaquero assistant coach Dylan Murphy. “They played more of a counter-attacking style. We had several good scoring chances by Ameyawu Muntari and Sonny Boyoko, who hit the crossbar in the 60th minute.”

Murphy praised the defensive effort of Hudson Handel, a freshman from Nordhoff High, and the midfield play of Nathan Nundley, a freshman from Australia.

The Vaqueros will open the second round of WSC North play on Friday night, hosting Hancock at 7 p.m. It’s “Trunk or Treat” night, sponsored by the SBCC Athletic Department, and it will take place in the La Playa Stadium parking lot from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Children 13 and under can “Trick or Treat” at decorated cars and it’s all free. Costumed youngsters will get in free to the soccer match.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 