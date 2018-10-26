SBCC Men’s Soccer Stunned by Hancock

Soccer

Saul Ayuso had two goals and an assist on Friday afternoon and Hancock surprised SBCC with a 4-1 men’s soccer win in Santa Maria.

It was the first WSC North win for the Bulldogs (6-9-3, 1-5), who led 2-1 at intermission. Santa Barbara blanked Hancock 3-0 in the WSC opener on Oct. 9.

The Vaqueros dropped their third straight and fell to 7-4-2 overall and 2-4 in conference. They were without their top scorer, Ameyawu Muntari, who missed the game with an injury.

Ulysses Cardona opened the scoring with his 10th goal in the 23rd minute. Oscar Drevland tied 1-1 for the Vaqueros in the 35th minute, then Salvador Andrade scored the game-winning goal just three minutes later.

The Vaqueros will host first-place Oxnard (12-3-2, 5-0-1) in a rare afternoon home game on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

