Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:04 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Men’s Soccer Wins on Penalty Kick

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 6, 2016 | 5:00 p.m.

Kevin Kwizera scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute, lifting SBCC to a 1-0 men’s soccer win over Taft on a windy Tuesday at La Playa Stadium.

Kwizera, a speedy freshman forward from Santa Barbara, was knocked down in the box by a defender at the 29:38 mark. Thirty seconds later, he drilled a left-footed shot into the upper left for his second game-winning goal.

The Vaqueros (2-1) outshot the Cougars by a 9-5 count in the first 45 minutes. Then they played defense for most of the second half, holding Taft to four shots and taking two of their own.
Taft (2-1) is a strong program that won a State title in 2007 and reached the Final Four in 2014.

“I thought Kevin was going to score, then he gets brought down in the box and ends up scoring the game-winner,” said 10th-year coach John Sisterson. “We knew they would come at us in the second half, so we set-up our defense and there’s nothing wrong with being defensive when you’re up 1-0.

“This was a tough game and we kept a clean sheet. That was a very good result.” Goalkeeper Shane Pitcock and the defense recorded its second straight shutout.

 “I thought Teodoro (De Paula Slemenson) was outstanding on defense,” added Sisterson. “And Jessie Jimenez had another good game.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 