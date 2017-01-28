SBCC Men’s Volleyball Drops Opener in Five Sets

College Volleyball

Fullerton won a marathon third set 30-28 on Saturday and went on to beat SBCC 3-2, spoiling the Vaqueros’ men’s volleyball opener at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 24-26, 25-18, 30-28, 12-25, 15-12.

The Hornets, who are playing their first season, improved to 2-0.

Sophomore Sean Reynaert led the Vaqueros with 14 kills and a .303 hitting percentage. Quinlan Dougherty added 12 kills and Jackson McDonough had 11. Setter Jonathan Baldwin had 45 assists and eight digs while Jarrod Jordan had five kills and eight blocks. Kealakahi Spain led in digs with 10.

Santa Barbara only hit .167, .103 and .139 in the first three sets and finished with a .196 hitting percentage. The Vaqueros had three aces and 23 service errors.

SBCC will host Santiago Canyon on Wednesday at 6 p.m.