College Volleyball

SBCC Men’s Volleyball Drops Opener to Irvine Valley

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 30, 2019 | 8:18 p.m.

Grant Marrochi collected 12 kills and hit .800 on Wednesday night, leading Irvine Valley to a 3-1 win over SBCC in the men’s volleyball opener at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 28-26.

The fourth set was an instant classic with 18 ties and three lead changes. The Vaqueros led 20-18 after a cut shot by left-hander Calvin Sanborn. IVC, which made the state Final 4 last year, rallied to take a 24-23 lead and the Vaqueros staved off three match points before Demetre Gossette served his seventh ace to close out the 28-26 victory.

Sanborn paced the Vaqueros with 18 kills and eight digs. Trent Lingruen added 11 kills and 6-7 sophomore Blake Lockhart contributed eight kills, seven digs and five blocks.

Scott Sanborn (Calvin’s older brother) led in digs with 16.

“I thought it was a good match on both sides,” said SBCC’s third-year coach Jon Newton. “It’s the first match of the year and we’re still trying to figure things out with a few new guys in our starting lineup and them getting used to the speed of play. There’s always a learning curve and you could see the improvement as the game went on.

“Irvine is going to be a playoff team and it was nice to see us compete with them.”
 

