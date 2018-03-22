SBCC Men’s, Women’s Basketball Teams Lose to Moorpark

College Basketball

Moorpark shot nearly three times as many free throws as SBCC on Wednesday night in a 70-56 women’s basketball victory at the Sports Pavilion.

The Raiders (20-6, 7-2 WSC North) made 22-of-35 from the charity stripe and the Vaqueros (12-13, 4-5) were just 8-12.

Barbara Rangel, a 6-2 freshman, paced Moorpark with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Aaliyah Pauling led the Vaqueros with 17 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Meagan Moore hit 3-4 from 3-point range and added 16 points before fouling out with a minute to play.

The Vaqueros were whistled for 30 fouls and had three players foul out. Moorpark had 15 fouls.

Lauren Noggle had eight points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jennae Mayberry collected seven points and eight boards (six offensive) and Holly Barrera had six points and eight rebounds.

“We competed and played a lot harder than the last game, so I’m happy about that,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “We have to learn to apply our basketball IQ when we’re making a comeback. We fought hard to come back, then we didn’t hit our shots.

“We always win when our bench scores 10 or 12 points and Lauren was the only one to score off the bench.”

SBCC concludes its season on Saturday at No. 13 Ventura with tip-off at 5 p.m.

Moorpark Men 90, SBCC 72

SBCC canned a season-high 14 3-pointers on Wednesday night but it wasn’t enough to overcome a minus-20 difference in free throws. Moorpark made 24-of-30 from the foul line in the second half of a 90-72 men’s basketball victory at the Sports Pavilion.

The Vaqueros (1-21, 0-9) drained 14-29 from 3-point country (48.3%) and 12-20 from the free-throw line. The Raiders (11-15, 4-5) made 10-22 from long range and 32-40 from the charity stripe.

In his final home game, sophomore guard Drayten Howell led the Vaqueros with 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Francisco Gutierrez was 5-5 on 3-pointers and added a season-high 17 points.

Cole Micek topped Moorpark with 25 points in 26 minutes, thanks to 15-of-18 shooting from the free-throw line. Four other Raiders were in double figures, led by Justice De Corsi with 14 points.

