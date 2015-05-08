Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:05 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara City College MESA Program’s Transfers Surpass 100-Student Mark

Virginia Estrella, left, SBCC MESA director/coordinator, SBCC student Cristina Soto and Juan Zepeda, Raytheon software engineer and SBCC alum, proudly display a chain of paper T-shirts representing the 22 MESA students who will graduate and transfer from SBCC this spring. The chain will be added to the existing line of T-shirts of earlier graduates on display at the MESA Center.
Virginia Estrella, left, SBCC MESA director/coordinator, SBCC student Cristina Soto and Juan Zepeda, Raytheon software engineer and SBCC alum, proudly display a chain of paper T-shirts representing the 22 MESA students who will graduate and transfer from SBCC this spring. The chain will be added to the existing line of T-shirts of earlier graduates on display at the MESA Center. (SBCC photo)
By Joan Galvan for SBCC | May 8, 2015 | 10:57 a.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement) Program reached a milestone this spring surpassing the 100-student mark for members who successfully completed their studies at SBCC and will or have transferred to four-year colleges or universities.

“This year, we have 22 transfers who are getting ready to move on,” said SBCC MESA director/coordinator Virginia Estrella, who has overseen the SBCC program since it was established at the college eight years ago. This group will be added to our ongoing list of 82 MESA transfers, of whom 27 have already received bachelor’s degrees.”

Since it began at SBCC, MESA has served 283 students enrolled in the specialty program.

The MESA Community College Program, which is a partnership with the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and MESA statewide at the University of California Office of the President, supports students in successfully transferring to four-year universities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors. This assistance is especially crucial to students who come from low-performing high schools, are economically disadvantaged, and are often the first in their family to attend college.  Major program components include self-directed student study groups clustered at designated centers, special orientation courses, academic advising/counseling, and assistance in the transfer process.

“MESA changed my life,” said Juan Zepeda, who works as a software engineer at Raytheon in Goleta. “It helped me focus on my studies and gave me the assurance and confidence that I could tackle a STEM major.” 

One of the major components of the program is the self-directed student study groups who congregate at the MESA center.

“As a STEM major, you’re in the books 100 percent of the time," he said. "The other MESA students truly become your family. After pulling countless ‘all-nighters,’ I’ve created life-long relationships I still have to this day.”

SBCC student Cristina Soto, who will graduate this spring, echoed this sentiment.

“Two years ago, I made the decision to quit my job and concentrate on my studies. The same day I turned in my resignation, I came to SBCC and, upon the advice of my sister, went straight to the MESA Center," she said. "MESA really helped me develop my academic skills and a sense of family and support.”

The bonds that are formed transcend just students’ time at SBCC. As Zepeda tells it, “MESA creates a chain where older students — mentors — help you and then you become the mentor to the students who come up behind you.” 

When he graduated from SBCC and transferred to California State University-Northridge, one of the keys to his success was another SBCC MESA student who transferred there the previous year.

“He was a friend who showed me around and gave me advice on such things as the best places to study and which professors to avoid," he said. "Three of us from MESA graduated at the same time and we roomed together at CSUN. We helped each other.”

Soto, who will transfer to UCSB in the fall and major in mathematical sciences, said she also has a MESA friend already there who will help her with assimilation.

Other MESA Program features included emphasis on career and professional development, faculty sponsors/mentors, links with affiliated groups, and industry partnerships. The local chapter of the Society for Hispanic Engineers (SHPE) has helped mentor a student chapter — SHPE Ingenium — with professional members providing student scholarships, field trips to such businesses as Raytheon, Moog and Lockheed Martin Santa Barbara Focalplane and even friendly soccer competition between the professionals and students. Industry partners such as Yardi, Medtronics, Verizon and Veneco also have made donations to support the MESA program.

For both Sepeda and Soto, giving back to newer MESA students is a natural progression of their education and future commitment.

“Others did it for me,” Sota said. “Now it’s my turn.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 