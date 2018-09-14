SBCC Moves Forward with New Gender Equity, Harassment Ad-Hoc Committee

Santa Barbara City College students are back on campus, and specific topics seem to be dominating conversation: gender equity, sexual harassment and talking about difficult subjects in a respectful manner.

A new ad-hoc committee assembled to consider handling these issues on campus will work with SBCC Superintendent-President Anthony Beebe and other college groups to find policy actions to support continued dialogue on harassment and gender equity issues.

The college's Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously approved forming an ad-hoc committee, also compromised of trustees Marsha Croninger, Peter Haslund and Robert Miller, to handle various topics.

According to a staff report, the ad-hoc committee is slated to discuss recommendations ensuring gender equity and addressing sexual harassment; training in Title IX standards and procedures, sexual harassment, academic freedom and free speech; methods and procedures to reassure all participants of fair and objective decision-making with regard to complaints of sexual harassment, discrimination or unprofessional conduct; specific procedures and recommendations for how to talk about difficult subjects with respect; maintaining a welcoming campus to diverse students and measuring success.

The group is expected to return to the Board of Trustees within 30 days with reports on its work to uncover issues on campus.

“This is an opportunity for us to get down out of these big chairs, sit with people and hear directly about the concerns,” Miller said during deliberation. “We are not going to solve the ongoing issues right now. We want to know what we can do structurally with board policies so that in the future we are better equipped to deal with the kinds of issues we are talking about.”

Thursday’s vote comes after recent incidents on campus that included civil rights, gender equity, academic freedom and free speech controversies on campus.

In an open letter sent Sep. 12, Beebe stated key actions that the college will take to address the concerns and issues that have been brought up at board meetings and by individuals.

"It was important to me to be as clear as possible in reflecting on what our college community has been going through over the last few months,” Beebe told Noozhawk. “My hope is that we can keep working together to address issues in a way that is collaborative, empathetic and constructive. I look forward to continuing this work and supporting efforts underway."

Among his actions, Beebe said he is “moving forward with the immediate hiring” of a full-time Title IX officer to process claims, inquiries and investigations.

Title IX is a civil rights law included in the Education Amendments of 1972, with the stated purpose of ensuring that “no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

An immediate step that Beebe said he will take is posting the number and status of SBCC’s Title IX inquiries, claims and investigations on its website.

“This is above and beyond what is legally required, but it is something that should be clear and known to all,” Beebe wrote in his letter.

He also noted directing $20,000 of SBCC’s Aspen Excellence funding to the college’s Academic Senate to be spent “however it sees fit in researching, training and developing best practices in balancing academic integrity, free speech, academic freedom and civility.”

The Aspen prize includes a $1 million award fund, according to the college.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.