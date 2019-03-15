Pixel Tracker

SBCC Names 4 Athletes, 3 Coaches, 1 Team as Its First Hall of Fame Class

The inductees of the first SBCC Athletics Hall of Fame Class.
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 15, 2019 | 1:01 p.m.

SBCC is starting an Athletic Hall of Fame and the charter class will feature four athletes, three coaches and the Vaqueros’ first state championship team.

Also going into the Hall of Fame is the 1977 state-champion Women’s Track & Field Team.

The athletes are Booker Brown (football), Gary Woods (baseball), Marina Gomez (volleyball, basketball, track & field) and Debbie Ekola (tennis). The coaches include Bud Revis, Bob Dinaberg and Pat Moorhouse. The 1977 women’s track & field team that won the school’s first state championship will also be honored.

The Vaqueros have a rich athletic history for the last 64 years and have won 11 state championships. The most recent one was Women’s Water Polo in 2017.

The first SBCC Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on May 25, 2019 at the SBCC Campus Center. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by contacting Athletics Administrative Assistant Ashley Farias ([email protected] or 805-965-0581, Ext. 2276). Tickets go on sale Monday, March  18.

John Martony, longtime radio broadcaster for SBCC football and Westmont basketball, will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Those interested in sponsoring the event, advertising in the program or publishing congratulations to any of the inductees in the event program can contact Athletic Director Rocco Constantino ([email protected] or 805-730-4192).

 “Santa Barbara City College has such a rich history of excellence in athletics that it's only right to recognize the elite players, coaches and contributors that are part of our legacy," said Constantino. "I hope that by establishing our Hall of Fame, we are able to build our relationships with alumni while recognizing the people and teams who have laid the groundwork for everything we do today.

“We have had athletes come through here who have gone on to the highest levels of nearly every sport and some who have gone on to incredible professional accomplishments in their field of work, too. Our database of athletes, coaches and contributors is really impressive. There will be no shortage of candidates to choose from for years to come.

He added: "Establishing a Hall of Fame has been a goal of mine since my first day on the job. I am thrilled with the support I have gotten from our coaches, staff and the community as we work on this important event.” 
 

