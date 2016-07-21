SBCC Names Ellen O’Connor as Interim Athletic Director

Ellen O'Connor has been appointed to serve as Interim Athletic Director at SBCC when current director Ryan Byrne leaves to take a similar post at the College of Marin on August 1, the school announced.

SBCC will begin a search to have a permanent athletic director in place for a July 1, 2017 start date.

O'Connor previously served as an interim AD for two years (2009-11). She has been with SBCC since 1988 and currently serves as Associate Athletic Director.

Byrne was the athletic director for five years and SBCC won two state titles in women’s golf and 16 WSC championships during his tenure.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ryan because of his commitment to student success, student equity and program innovation,” said O’Connor. “I look forward to continuing his efforts with our outstanding athletic staff and coaches.”