Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:40 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Names Five Finalists for President; Community Forum Set for April 25

By Luz Reyes-Martin for Santa Barbara City College | April 14, 2016 | 7:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College on Thursday announced the selection of five finalists for the position of superintendent/president.

The finalists are Anthony Beebe, Ed.D., current president of San Diego City College in San Diego; Barbara Kavalier, Ph.D., current president of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas; Kindred Murillo, Ed.D., current president of Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe; Melinda Nish, Ed.D., current president of Southwestern College in Chula Vista; and Jill Stearns, Ph.D., current president of Modesto Junior College in Modesto.

A Community Forum is planned for Monday, April 25 beginning at 10 a.m. and expected to conclude at 4:45 p.m. There will be a one-hour break at 12:15 p.m. for lunch. SBCC employees, students and interested community members are invited to attend the forum. The forum will be held at the Garvin Theater at the SBCC Main Campus. Parking will be available via the West Campus Entrance off of Cliff Drive.

About the Community Forum

Finalists being considered for the superintendent/president position will be in attendance at the Community Forum. The first half of the forum will consist of each finalist responding to the same set of six questions, drawn from questions submitted by college faculty and staff. During the second half of the forum, people in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions of the finalists during a Q&A segment.

The Community Forum will be live streamed for anyone unable to attend. A link to the live streamed event will be available on the college website and Facebook page the day of the forum. A video recording of the forum will also be available on the college website following the event.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment on each finalist through an electronic comment form. The public is encouraged to submit their comments as soon as possible so that the Board of Trustees can consider this important feedback in their finalist interviews, scheduled to take place the day following the forum. Please check the college website or Facebook page for up-to-date information on the forum and how to submit comments.

SBCC has been on a search for a successor to Dr. Lori Gaskin, who announced her retirement effective Aug. 1. The SBCC Board of Trustees established a screening committee with representatives of internal and external constituency groups. This committee was tasked with screening applications and recommending finalists to the board for consideration. An extensive nationwide search was conducted by national executive search and management consulting firm, Community College Search Services, to recruit candidates.

The SBCC Board of Trustees will hold final interviews and is expected to deliberate on finalists on April 26. The board plans to appoint a new superintendent/president before July 1.

For more information about the superintendent/president search, click here to visit the Search Committee website.

— Luz Reyes-Martin is the interim public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 