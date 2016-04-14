SBCC Names Five Finalists for President; Community Forum Set for April 25

Santa Barbara City College on Thursday announced the selection of five finalists for the position of superintendent/president.

The finalists are Anthony Beebe, Ed.D., current president of San Diego City College in San Diego; Barbara Kavalier, Ph.D., current president of Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas; Kindred Murillo, Ed.D., current president of Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe; Melinda Nish, Ed.D., current president of Southwestern College in Chula Vista; and Jill Stearns, Ph.D., current president of Modesto Junior College in Modesto.

A Community Forum is planned for Monday, April 25 beginning at 10 a.m. and expected to conclude at 4:45 p.m. There will be a one-hour break at 12:15 p.m. for lunch. SBCC employees, students and interested community members are invited to attend the forum. The forum will be held at the Garvin Theater at the SBCC Main Campus. Parking will be available via the West Campus Entrance off of Cliff Drive.

About the Community Forum

Finalists being considered for the superintendent/president position will be in attendance at the Community Forum. The first half of the forum will consist of each finalist responding to the same set of six questions, drawn from questions submitted by college faculty and staff. During the second half of the forum, people in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions of the finalists during a Q&A segment.

The Community Forum will be live streamed for anyone unable to attend. A link to the live streamed event will be available on the college website and Facebook page the day of the forum. A video recording of the forum will also be available on the college website following the event.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment on each finalist through an electronic comment form. The public is encouraged to submit their comments as soon as possible so that the Board of Trustees can consider this important feedback in their finalist interviews, scheduled to take place the day following the forum. Please check the college website or Facebook page for up-to-date information on the forum and how to submit comments.

SBCC has been on a search for a successor to Dr. Lori Gaskin, who announced her retirement effective Aug. 1. The SBCC Board of Trustees established a screening committee with representatives of internal and external constituency groups. This committee was tasked with screening applications and recommending finalists to the board for consideration. An extensive nationwide search was conducted by national executive search and management consulting firm, Community College Search Services, to recruit candidates.

The SBCC Board of Trustees will hold final interviews and is expected to deliberate on finalists on April 26. The board plans to appoint a new superintendent/president before July 1.

— Luz Reyes-Martin is the interim public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.