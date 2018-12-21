SBCC Names Pamela Ralston Executive Vice President of Educational Programs

After an extensive and competitive search process, SBCC has announced Pamela Ralston has been selected as the college's permanent executive vice president of educational programs.

Ralston has a great deal of experience in higher education. After teaching several years for the University of Washington as a faculty lecturer, she became a tenured faculty member in 2003 at Tacoma Community College, teaching English composition, reading, and literature, and eventually becoming the division chair.

In 2008, Ralston accepted a dean’s position at Cuesta College, overseeing the arts, humanities, and social sciences. From 2016 until June 2018, she held the position of vice president of Student Learning at College of the Desert, overseeing academic affairs at the college.

For the last six months, Ralston has served as the interim executive vice president of educational programs at SBCC.

Ralston has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Oregon, a master’s in comparative literature from the University of Washington, and a Ph.D in comparative literature and cultural studies also from the University of Washington.

"Joining Santa Barbara City College as the permanent executive vice president is an enormous privilege,” Ralston said. “I am excited and honored to be working with the dedicated faculty and staff to build on SBCC’s already strong foundation for student success."

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.