SBCC Names Recipients of 2013-14 Faculty Excellence Awards

Santa Barbara City College recently announced the 2013-14 Faculty Excellence Award recipients.

The six were selected based on their service and contributions to SBCC students, colleagues and the campus. Their disciplines cover a wide range of academic and student support services.

Dr. Patrick Foster chairs the college’s Construction Technology Department and teaches courses including residential construction, weatherization, energy auditing, grade math, blueprint reading and solar PV installation.

Janet Robertson teaches online Health Information Management classes. Upon graduation, these professionals perform technical and organizational activities with medical records/health information, including coding, data analysis, privacy and security, computer applications and management.

Sheri Shields, RN, serves as assistant director and full-time faculty for SBCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program. She also assists students in the college’s Allied Health and Nursing Lab and in the clinical setting with ADN students at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Sandy Starkey teaches reading and composition in both the college’s regular English program and the accelerated special program Express to Success.

Laurie Vasquez is the campus assistive technology specialist who supports and teaches college students with disabilities. She also provides assistance to other faculty who teach these students.

Sheila Wiley teaches in the English Skills Department and is co-director of Gateway, a campus-wide tutoring program.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.