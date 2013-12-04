SBCC Names Recipients of Theater Arts Scholarships

Eleven Santa Barbara City College students recently were named recipients of the Sara Evelyn Smith Scholarships in Theatre Arts and the Phyllis Mailes Memorial Scholarship.

The Sara Smith scholarships were established in honor of the late Sara Smith, a local resident who spent more than 50 years in theater arts education as a teacher, director and actress.

Her late son, Bob Smith, owned KEYT-TV in Santa Barbara and her daughter-in-law, Anne Smith Towbes, also has been an educator in theater arts and president of the board of directors of the Lobero Theatre.

The Phyllis Mailes scholarship is dedicated to Mailes, the mother of donor Tim Whitcomb, who fondly remembers her donating, organizing and participating in neighborhood and community theatre projects during his childhood in the San Fernando Valley.

The 11 students, who each received $1,000 scholarships, were selected on the basis of theater experience as evidenced by monologues performed for this competition.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.