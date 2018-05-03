SBCC Names Sherie Higgins Top Classified Employee for 2018

Sherie Higgins has been recognized by the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees as the Outstanding Classified Employee of 2018. Higgins, who works as an administrative assistant II, has been with SBCC for 13 years. She said each day is filled with excitement and joy.

With two academic divisions to support, Higgins is often the first person students and faculty contact for assistance.

She helps to procure class materials, assisting with setting up course evaluations or, in the case of health information technologies, coordinating a high number of clinical agreements that must be updated each year to allow SBCC students to work at a hospital or clinical site.

One faculty member said Higgins is his anchor for helping him understand all the processes and forms SBCC requires when doing his job.

In addition to supporting faculty and students, Higgins' efforts and support to the greater campus have been praiseworthy.

She has served on a number of committees over the years including the committee for the United Way, classified consultation group, equal employment opportunity advisory, program evaluation, and guided pathways.

She also volunteers with the SBCC's Food Share Program and is trained as a safety marshall.

"Sherie is truly an outstanding classified employee," said Alan Price, dean of educational programs. "She is the kind of employee that will always do what's right and what's needed in serving faculty, staff and students."

In addition to Higgins' award, four other classified employees were given honorable mentions:

Victor Bryant in the Scheduling Office; Regina Reese, lab teaching assistant in the Learning Resources Center; Jeff Barnes, technology specialist in the Faculty Resource Center; and Jason Levy, the Tutorial Center coordinator.

Each year, SBCC honors a member of staff with the Outstanding Classified Employee of the Year award. Up to four staff members receive honorable mention. The criteria for selection is based upon an employee's outstanding service to the Santa Barbara City College campus community.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.