SBCC Names Veterans Support Coordinator

Santa Barbara City College has announced its selection of Kyle Rasmussen as Veterans Support and Resource Center coordinator for the college.

Rasmussen will head up support, outreach and marketing efforts for the Veterans Center, including managing the Veterans Administration work/study program. He will provide non-instructional services to eligible veterans, reservists and dependents and their spouses.

The Veterans Support and Resource Center coordinator serves as a liaison between students, the college and the Veterans Administration.

Rasmussen most recently worked for the U.S. Department of Defense in Pennsylvania, where he served as a human resources assistant, guiding college students through the training and application process to become officers in the U.S. military.

As administrative chief in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than eight years, Rasmussen brings experience in the areas of human resources management, budget planning, and U.S. military policies and procedures to SBCC and its veterans.

“I am eager to make a positive impact on veteran students and their dependents at Santa Barbara City College,” Rasmussen said.

Rassmussen's appointment will be approved by the SBCC Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Aug. 24.

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.