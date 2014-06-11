SBCC’s Non-Credit Educational Programs Holding Open House

Santa Barbara City College’s non-credit educational programs will sponsor an educational fair and open house from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 20 at SBCC’s Sports Pavilion.
Open to the entire community, the event is of particular relevance to immigrants with presentations beginning at 7 p.m. in both English and Spanish on
» AB 60 (legislation regarding driver’s license laws for immigrants)
» General and specific updates on other immigration and citizenship laws
» SBCC educational opportunities
The fair also will include music, refreshments and informational tables about such SBCC programs as English as a Second Language, GED/Adult High School, Community Education Center, Center for Lifelong Learning, student support services and credit curriculum.
For more information, please call 805.898.8160.
— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.