SBCC’s Ann Marie Kopekin Among 4 National Recipients of Nurse’s Touch Award

Ann Marie Kopekin, associate professor of vocational nursing at Santa Barbara City College, was named one of four national recipients of the Assessment Technologies Institute Nursing Education’s Nurse’s Touch Award.

She was among 554 nursing educators from across the country nominated for the award and received the single most nominations of any candidate to date.

Kopekin was recognized for her leadership ability, excellent interpersonal and professional communication skills and encouragement for students in finding balance between personal and professional needs.

As part of her honor, she will receive the Nurse’s Touch product for one class for a year. The educational product includes interactive simulators, tutorials, case studies and practice and proctored assessments.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.