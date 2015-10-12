Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:03 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Nursing Educator Anne Stark Recognized by Peers for Excellence

Assessment Technologies Institute leadership were on hand to present Anne Stark with the Nurse’s Touch Award at SBCC. Pictured are Michael Torno, ATI nursing education senior vice president and general manager; Anne Stark, SBCC Allied Health and Nursing Laboratory coordinator and award recipient; Rebecca Wurm, ATI Nursing Education Client Executive and Alan Price, SBCC Dean of Educational Programs. (SBCC photo)
By Joan Galvan for Santa Barbara City College | October 12, 2015 | 4:23 p.m.

Anne Stark, SBCC allied health and nursing laboratory coordinator, recently was honored with the Assessment Technologies Institute’s Educator with the Nurse’s Touch Award.  

The prestigious national award is given annually to four educators who excel at integrating professional and interpersonal skills into their nursing practice and the education of students and who understand that “nursing care is both an art and a science.”  

Stark has worked SBCC for 34 years, the last 15 as a full-time employee. She was nominated by four colleagues. 

“Anne is responsible for creating a thriving learning center that serves over 400 students yearly. Her guidance in developing the learning lab as more than a skills center to a student-centered learning center has been recognized by many other nursing schools” one nominator said. “With 50 years of nursing experience, Anne continues to be an enthusiastic nurse and a role model for young aspiring nurses. Students state they ‘love her compassion, empathy, she is an excellent nurse, holds her students to the highest level, so we can be excellent as well.’”

For winning the award, Stark will receive a complimentary reservation at the 2016 ATI National Nurse Educator Summit in Nashville, Tenn. She also will be given free access to the Nurse’s Touch product for one class for a year which includes interactive simulators, tutorials, case studies and practice and proctored assessments.  

“SBCC prides itself on our outstanding educators, who offer our students the highest quality of instruction,” said SBCC Dean of Educational Programs Alan Price. “I can think of few other disciplines where strong job skills combined with kindness and caring make such a huge difference. Anne leads and teaches her students by her own example.”

— Joan Galvan is the public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.

 
