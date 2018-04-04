Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:48 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

SBCC Offense Stays Hot in Two Routs at Central Coast Invitational

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 9, 2017 | 10:06 p.m.

SBCC poured in 36 goals on Saturday and posted a pair of women’s water polo routs to complete a 4-0 run in the Central Coast Invitational at Cuesta College.

The Vaqueros jumped ahead of Merced 10-3 at the half on the way to an 18-5 victory. In the afternoon game, they scored the first 14 goals en route to an 18-3 win over Fresno City. Sarah Parson scored on an assist from Meagan Mckillican, giving the Vaqueros a 14-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Vaqueros (4-0), last year’s state runner-up, outscored their opponents at the Central Coast tourney by a combined 71-22, averaging nearly 18 goals a game.

Mckillican, a freshman center from Foothill Tech in Ventura, tallied a season-high five goals in the first game and Parson had four. Goalies Melisa Walk and Nicole Poulos played two quarters each and combined for 17 saves with Walk making nine.

“The goalies were the backbone of our defense today,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Kemi Dijkstra had a good day at both ends of the pool. We still have a lot to work on.”

Lexi Rond led the offense in the Fresno game, scoring four goals to boost her team-high total to 14. Mckillican had three and Tori Bray added three assists and two steals.

SBCC will play four games in the Riverside Tournament, starting on Friday against Long Beach (10:10 a.m.) and Golden West (3:35 p.m.). They’ll play San Joaquin Delta on Saturday morning, then have a rematch with Riverside, who they lost to 9-8 in double OT in last year’s final, at 2:15 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 