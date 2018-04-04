SBCC Offense Stays Hot in Two Routs at Central Coast Invitational

Water Polo

SBCC poured in 36 goals on Saturday and posted a pair of women’s water polo routs to complete a 4-0 run in the Central Coast Invitational at Cuesta College.

The Vaqueros jumped ahead of Merced 10-3 at the half on the way to an 18-5 victory. In the afternoon game, they scored the first 14 goals en route to an 18-3 win over Fresno City. Sarah Parson scored on an assist from Meagan Mckillican, giving the Vaqueros a 14-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Vaqueros (4-0), last year’s state runner-up, outscored their opponents at the Central Coast tourney by a combined 71-22, averaging nearly 18 goals a game.

Mckillican, a freshman center from Foothill Tech in Ventura, tallied a season-high five goals in the first game and Parson had four. Goalies Melisa Walk and Nicole Poulos played two quarters each and combined for 17 saves with Walk making nine.

“The goalies were the backbone of our defense today,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Kemi Dijkstra had a good day at both ends of the pool. We still have a lot to work on.”

Lexi Rond led the offense in the Fresno game, scoring four goals to boost her team-high total to 14. Mckillican had three and Tori Bray added three assists and two steals.

SBCC will play four games in the Riverside Tournament, starting on Friday against Long Beach (10:10 a.m.) and Golden West (3:35 p.m.). They’ll play San Joaquin Delta on Saturday morning, then have a rematch with Riverside, who they lost to 9-8 in double OT in last year’s final, at 2:15 p.m.