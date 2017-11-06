Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:16 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Opens New Cosmetology and Esthetician Departments in Downtown Santa Barbara

Salon at 525 Anacapa St. moved from smaller site at Magnolia Shopping Center near Goleta

Santa Barbara City College Cosmetology Academy students practice on mannequin heads at the new downtown Santa Barbara location on Anacapa St. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara City College Cosmetology Academy students practice on mannequin heads at the new downtown Santa Barbara location on Anacapa St. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 6, 2017 | 9:42 p.m.

There’s a new option available for hair, skin and nail care in downtown Santa Barbara, and it comes with the advantage of helping train the next batch of estheticians and cosmetologists.

Santa Barbara City College’s cosmetology academy and esthetics program is open for business, offering full-service beauty care to clients in the region. 

The salon at 525 Anacapa St. is open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

For more than 10 years, the program was previously located at a smaller site in the Magnolia Shopping Center near the city of Goleta.

“It’s a great change,” cosmetology student Maria Galindo told Noozhawk. “I feel more in a professional environment, and the experience is something that I’m going to take throughout my life.”

Last year, the SBCC Foundation purchased the $5.3 million, 10,000-square-foot building, which previously housed the Paul Mitchell beauty school that closed in 2016.

“It was an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the Foundation for SBCC.

He added that the property purchase is a first for the nonprofit organization.

Men and women are welcome to take advantage of $7.50 haircuts, $15 pedicures and $30 facials, among other services — all while students are honing their skills.

Shampoo bowls and hair stations at the Santa Barbara City College Cosmetology Academy’s new downtown Santa Barbara location. Click to view larger
Shampoo bowls and hair stations at the Santa Barbara City College Cosmetology Academy’s new downtown Santa Barbara location. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

On the first floor, students blowdry clients' hair, paint customers' fingernails and utilize the new hair-washing sink bowls.

“Since we moved to the new location, I noticed that we are getting all ages of clients,” cosmetology student Dianna Carachure said. “That’s a good opportunity for us because we get hands-on experience.”

A handful of students are practicing perms and using spiral curlers with a mannequin head in another cosmetology space on the first floor.

The first floor also features a client waiting space and retail beauty products for purchase.

“The environment is more reflective of the real salon environment in our community,” said Melissa Moreno, vice president at SBCC's School of Extended Learning. “We welcome the public to visit because our students learn to practice on clients. We want to community to be part of training our students."

The top floor is classrooms and includes a balcony overlooking the French Press.

All services are supervised by full-time faculty, Moreno said.

Following the SBCC training program, students are prepared to take a licensing examination under the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology before going into the field.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment can call the salon at 805.683.4191.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara City College Cosmetology Academy students practice on mannequin heads at the new downtown Santa Barbara location. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara City College Cosmetology Academy students practice on mannequin heads at the new downtown Santa Barbara location. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 