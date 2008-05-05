SBCC Opens Playoffs at Palomar

SBCC’s baseball team will make its second-straight trip to the state playoffs Tuesday at Palomar but the Vaqueros’ postseason run actually began weeks ago. SBCC stormed into third place from last in the WSC North by winning its last four games and six of its last seven.

The Vaqueros (23-20, 11-14) received the 18th and final seed for the Southern California playoffs. They’ll take on No. 15 Palomar (25-19) at 2 p.m. Tuesday in a single-elimination game. Palomar is located in San Marcos, 30 miles north of San Diego.

If the Vaqueros win, they’ll play a best 2-of-3 series at No. 1 seed Santa Ana on Friday and Saturday.

Bryce Uhrig, the Vaqueros’ star right-hander from Santa Barbara High, was named the WSC North co-Pitcher of the Year after going 6-0 with a 1.92 ERA in conference play. It’s the second straight Pitcher of the Year honor for Uhrig, who went 9-1 this season and is 23-4 for his two-year career.

Sophomore Carlos Alonso was named first-team All-WSC after hitting .359 and making just three errors at third base. Four of his teammates made the second team — outfielder Brad Marasco (.356 in WSC games), designated hitter Aaron Bauman (.344, 16 RBIs), catcher Jake Tipton (.290, 20 RBIs) and reliever Blake McFarland (4.47 ERA).

Brenden Pichette (.290 avg.), Corey Krupp (15 stolen bases) and former Dos Pueblos High star Nate Klein (4.23 ERA) were honorable mention.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.