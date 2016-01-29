SBCC Opens Softball Season With a Pair of Wins

Softball

SBCC posted a pair of victories on a historic Friday for the softball program. The Vaqueros topped San Diego City 5-3 in their first game in nearly two years and then walloped L.A. Harbor 11-2 in five innings in the first home night game in program history.

Madison McNamee, a freshman from Cabrillo High in Lompoc, tossed a five-hitter in the opener, allowing two earned runs and striking out five. Catcher Monica Salas went 2-3 and center fielder Sydney Townes had a two-run double in a four-run third-inning uprising.

“These were our first games after taking last year off and we’re really excited about it,” said 18th-year head coach Paula Congleton. “We’re proud of the kids and the way they responded after San Diego got that first run.”

The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the third when Alyssa Garrette bunted with two outs and came all the way around to score on a throwing error by McNamee. The Vaqueros got their last two runs in the third on a fielding error and added a fifth run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Marissa Pratt.

“We got the key hits when we needed them and Madison did a great job in her college debut,” said Congleton.

San Diego scored twice in the sixth to pull within two at 5-3. In the seventh, the Knights had runners at second and third with two outs and Garrette put in a 10-pitch at-bat with four foul balls. McNamee got her to look at strike three to secure the win.

The first night game ever began at 6:10 p.m. after San Diego City held off L.A. Harbor 10-9 in the 3 p.m. game. The Vaqueros drew three straight walks to open the evening affair and cleanup hitter Christal Vierra pounded a three-run double to right center. Vierra scored on a groundout and Lauren Bodden drove in Salas with a sacrifice fly for a quick 5-1 lead.

“It was different to play a night game but we were all pumped for it,” said Vierra, who went 3-3 with four RBIs in the first three innings. “I struggled in the first game, so I really concentrated on hitting in the cage before our next game.

“Their pitcher was throwing kind of slow and we did a good job of hitting.”

Harbor starter Marie Pacheco gave up 10 runs on eight hits and walked five before being replaced to start the third inning.

Designated hitter Maggie Jo Jackson drove in three runs for the Vaqueros. Rebecca Pullen, a freshman from Henderson, Nev., got her first college win, allowing two runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.