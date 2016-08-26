SBCC Opens Volleyball Season With Pair of Victories

College Volleyball

SBCC opened its women’s volleyball season with a pair of wins on Friday on the first day of the L.A. Pierce Kickoff Classic in Woodland Hills. The Vaqueros swept Palomar 25-17, 25-23, 25-7, then downed Pasadena 3-1 (25-17, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21) in a quarterfinal match of the eight-team tournament.

Carolyn Andrulis, a 5-9 outside hitter from Las Vegas, led the way in the Palomar match with nine kills and a .400 percentage. Returning starter Shannon Friend had seven kills and hit .400 with just one error. The Vaqueros hit .407 for the match and Claire Bagdasar collected four aces.

Friend pounded 18 kills in the win over PCC with a .469 percentage. Jaela Caston added eight kills and middle blocker Isabella Thompson added seven. Hillary Bean had three aces.

“Shannon played tremendously against Pasadena, moving the ball around to different hitting zones and making it hard for the defense to make adjustments,” said assistant coach Lisa Gera. “It was good for our young team to be challenged and face some adversity early in the season.”

The Vaqueros will take on the host L.A. Pierce in the semifinals on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. SBCC will play again at 6:30 for either the championship or third place.