SBCC Opens With Two Wins at Central Coast Invitational

Water Polo

Lexi Rond scored four goals and made three steals in each game on Friday, leading SBCC to a pair of women’s water polo victories in the season-opening Central Coast Invitational at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

The Vaqueros routed a pair of Northern California teams, beating Diablo Valley 19-6 in the morning and West Valley 16-8 in the afternoon. They led 10-3 at halftime of the season opener and 12-5 at the half vs. WVC.

SBCC is coming off a 33-2 season, which ended with a 9-8 loss to Riverside in the state championship game.

Halie Johnson, one of two returning sophomores, had three goals in each game. Sarah Parson, a freshman from center from Arroyo Grande, also got a hat trick in both games.

“It was a great first day of the season,” said fourth-year coach Chuckie Roth. “We have a great group of girls who are selfless and really care about the team.

“In both games, we came out and built significant leads at halftime which is encouraging. We were also able to identify some needed areas of improvement.”

Roth praised the defensive efforts of Alyssa Russell-Sadoff and said Halie Johnson “showed strong leadership in the first game with a couple of first-half goals.”

The Vaqueros (2-0) will take play two more Northern California teams on Saturday, battling Merced at 9:10 a.m. and Fresno City at 12:50 p.m.