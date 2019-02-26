SBCC Outslugs Hancock for First WSC Win, 14-9

Softball

SBCC sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth and scored nine runs on Tuesday on the way to a 14-9 WSC softball victory at Hancock in Santa Maria. The Vaqueros led 3-1, fell behind 6-3 after five innings, then erupted for nine runs to take a 12-6 advantage. SBCC is 4-8 overall and 1-1 in conference. Seven Vaqueros had at least two hits as they rapped out a season-high 17 hits. Shelby Featherston led the way, going 3-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Hannah Weaver was 2-3 with two RBIs and leadoff hitter Samantha Yanes was 2-5 with a pair of RBIs. Kaelyn Whitten drove in the last three runs in the sixth with a pinch-hit, two-out double that cleared the bases. Kayana Diaz had an RBI single in the seventh and Featherston reached on an error, then scored on a passed ball. Paige Powell went the first five innings in the circle and got her first win for the Vaqueros. Carson Dunkley made her first appearance in relief and pitched the last two innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. The Vaqueros will play three games at home this weekend, taking on L.A. Pierce in a WSC contest on Friday at 2:30 p.m., then hosting Sadddleback in a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

