SBCC sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth and scored nine runs on Tuesday on the way to a 14-9 WSC softball victory at Hancock in Santa Maria.
The Vaqueros led 3-1, fell behind 6-3 after five innings, then erupted for nine runs to take a 12-6 advantage. SBCC is 4-8 overall and 1-1 in conference.
Seven Vaqueros had at least two hits as they rapped out a season-high 17 hits. Shelby Featherston led the way, going 3-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Hannah Weaver was 2-3 with two RBIs and leadoff hitter Samantha Yanes was 2-5 with a pair of RBIs.
Kaelyn Whitten drove in the last three runs in the sixth with a pinch-hit, two-out double that cleared the bases. Kayana Diaz had an RBI single in the seventh and Featherston reached on an error, then scored on a passed ball.
Paige Powell went the first five innings in the circle and got her first win for the Vaqueros. Carson Dunkley made her first appearance in relief and pitched the last two innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits.
The Vaqueros will play three games at home this weekend, taking on L.A. Pierce in a WSC contest on Friday at 2:30 p.m., then hosting Sadddleback in a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
SBCC Outslugs Hancock for First WSC Win, 14-9
SBCC sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth and scored nine runs on Tuesday on the way to a 14-9 WSC softball victory at Hancock in Santa Maria.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Santa Barbara Takes Charge in 4th Quarter, Beats Oxnard, 52-50, in CIF State Tournament - February 26, 2019 | 11:51 p.m.
- 2. Depleted Santa Barbara Gives Newbury Park a Battle in 3-1 Setback - February 26, 2019 | 10:46 p.m.
- 3. Diego Sandoval Belts Double, Homer to Guide San Marcos Past Lompoc, 6-1 - February 26, 2019 | 10:45 p.m.
- 4. Underclassmen Shine in San Marcos’ Dual-Meet Opener, 109-76 - February 26, 2019 | 10:43 p.m.
- 5. SBCC Women’s Tennis Completes Perfect First Round of WSC (7-0) - February 26, 2019 | 10:41 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >