SBCC Pays Tribute to Sports Information Specialist Dave Loveton at Coaches vs. Cancer Event

The Coaches vs. Cancer basketball event at SBCC took on special significance Wednesday night at the Sports Pavilion.

The event, which unites coaches and fans nationwide to help the American Cancer Society defeat a common enemy, honored Dave Loveton, the longtime Sports Information Specialist at SBCC.

He was presented with the “Every Day Hero Award” by SBCC President Dr. Anthony Beebe during a ceremony between the Vaquero women's and men's basketball games against Oxnard College.

Loveton recently was diagnosed with kidney cancer. He'll be undergoing surgery and start treatment in March.

Rocco Constantino, SBCC’s Athletic Director, organized the tribute to Loveton, who writes press releases, compiles statistics and updates the award-winning athletic website (SBCCVaqueros.com) for all 19 teams at the college. He also serves as PA announcer for several of the teams.

Dr. Beebe recognized Loveton for all his work and his passion for SBCC athletics.

“Dave is more than the Sports Information Specialist… you are the soul of the Vaquero athletic program,” he said. “And we appreciate all that you do. You make sure every one of those programs feels like it’s the only one.

“Many of the parents, grandparents, friends and others related to the athletes depend upon your stories and statistics to understand what their kids are doing. For all those reasons and more, I’m going to present you with the Every Day Hero Award.”

The SBCC athletic department had special T-shirts made up for the event that said, “Love for Loveton.”

