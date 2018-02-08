Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:05 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Pays Tribute to Sports Information Specialist Dave Loveton at Coaches vs. Cancer Event

SBCC President Anthony Beebe presents Sports Information Specialist Dave Loveton with the “Every Day Hero Award” during Wednesday’ night’s Coaches vs. Cancer event at the Sports Pavilon. Loveton recently was diagnosed with kidney cancer.
SBCC President Anthony Beebe presents Sports Information Specialist Dave Loveton with the “Every Day Hero Award” during Wednesday’ night’s Coaches vs. Cancer event at the Sports Pavilon. Loveton recently was diagnosed with kidney cancer. (Ken Sciallo / Sevilla Photography)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 8, 2018 | 12:22 p.m.

The Coaches vs. Cancer basketball event at SBCC took on special significance Wednesday night at the Sports Pavilion.

Dave Loveton holds up a “Love for Loveton” T-shirt that was made for the Coaches vs. Cancer event. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

The event, which unites coaches and fans nationwide to help the American Cancer Society defeat a common enemy, honored Dave Loveton, the longtime Sports Information Specialist at SBCC.

He was presented with the “Every Day Hero Award” by SBCC President Dr. Anthony Beebe during a ceremony between the Vaquero women's and men's basketball games against Oxnard College.

Loveton recently was diagnosed with kidney cancer. He'll be undergoing surgery and start treatment in March.

Rocco Constantino, SBCC’s Athletic Director, organized the tribute to Loveton, who writes press releases, compiles statistics and updates the award-winning athletic website (SBCCVaqueros.com) for all 19 teams at the college. He also serves as PA announcer for several of the teams.

Dr. Beebe recognized Loveton for all his work and his passion for SBCC athletics.

“Dave is more than the Sports Information Specialist… you are the soul of the Vaquero athletic program,” he said. “And we appreciate all that you do. You make sure every one of those programs feels like it’s the only one.  

“Many of the parents, grandparents, friends and others related to the athletes depend upon your stories and statistics to understand what their kids are doing. For all those reasons and more, I’m going to present you with the Every Day Hero Award.”

The SBCC athletic department had special T-shirts made up for the event that said, “Love for Loveton.”

SBCC basketball players and members of the cheer squad pose with Loveton on his special night. Click to view larger
SBCC basketball players and members of the cheer squad pose with Loveton on his special night. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
