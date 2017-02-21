SBCC Pitchers Solid in Win at East L.A.

Baseball

Four SBCC pitchers threw a four-hitter on Tuesday and Tyler Rosen hit a 3-run homer in the third to lead the Vaqueros past East Los Angeles 5-1 in a nonconference baseball game.

Sophomore right-hander Elliott Reece tossed six strong innings, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Steven Elliott pitched the seventh, Jake Keily the eighth and Matthew Young got three groundouts to wrap it up the ninth.

The Vaqueros (4-5) have won three straight, outscoring those opponents 26-5. The Huskies fell to 6-4.

Joseph Hamilton went 3-4 and John Jensen hit his first college homer in the second, tying the game 1-1. The Vaqueros added four more in the third. Andrew Schatz doubled and came home on a double by Hamilton, who was then picked off. Aaron Portee and Jake Holton were hit-by-pitches, setting the stage for Rosen’s second homer of the season that made it 5-1.

“Reece was solid today and we played good defense,” said coach Jeff Walker. “Having four pitchers only allow one run is a pretty good way to start the week against a good team.”

The Vaqueros are playing nine of their first 11 on the road. Then they’ll be at Pershing Park for six of the next eight games.

Santa Barbara is playing four games in five days this week. The Vaqueros will travel to Cerritos on Thursday and El Camino on Friday (both at 2 p.m.), then host East L.A. on Saturday at 1 p.m.

