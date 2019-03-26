SBCC Pitchers Struggle in 9-4 Loss at Moorpark

Baseball

SBCC’s pitchers couldn’t find the plate on Tuesday and Moorpark took advantage to post a 9-4 baseball victory.

Four Vaquero hurlers issued 16 free passes on 11 walks and five hit batters. The Raiders (11-14, 5-5 WSC North) piled up six walks and four hit batters in the fifth inning alone when they sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs.

The Vaqueros (12-9, 5-5) out-hit the Raiders 7-4. Joshua Perlmutter went 2-3 with two runs and a stolen base.

SBCC took a 1-0 lead in the second when Perlmutter singled, stole second, went to third on a flyout and scored on an error by the shortstop.

Conner Roberts was coming off a spectacular 7.0 innings of 1-hit ball and a season-high 13 strikeouts vs. Oxnard last Tuesday.

The sophomore right-hander struggled at Moorpark, giving up seven runs on two hits in 4.1 innings. He walked seven, hit two batters and only struck out two.

The Vaqueros will travel to Ventura for their third meeting with the Pirates on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

