SBCC Pitching Falls Apart in 7th Against Cuesta

Baseball

Cuesta erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth on Thursday and went on to defeat SBCC 9-4 in a WSC North baseball game in San Luis Obispo.

Tommy Holguin went 2-4 for the Vaqueros (9-7, 2-3) and drove in Logan Pollack with a two-out single in the sixth that put Santa Barbara on top, 3-2.

Cuesta (11-7, 2-2) benefitted from four hits, two errors, three walks and a hit batter in the seventh. Three of the runs were unearned.

Jacob Bravo went 2-5 with an RBI single in the ninth. He’s hitting .500 in the last six games (12-24) and has raised his batting average to .357.

Jack Aldrich started for the Vaqueros and went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters. Tyler Chivens held the Vaqueros to two runs (one earned) on one hit in five innings but had control problems. He walked seven and hit a batter before Braeden Gowdy came on to strike out six in the last four innings.

The Vaqueros will host Cuesta on Saturday at 1 p.m.

