SBCC Pole Vaulters Go 1-2 in WSC Meet

Track & Field

Chris Aichinger and Kyle Whitaker went 1-2 in the pole vault on Friday and Edward Jones topped the shot put field in the WSC North men’s track and field meet at Ventura College.

Aichinger, a freshman from Santa Ynez High, and Whitaker, a sophomore from San Marcos High, both cleared 4.27 meters (14 feet) for season bests. Jones, a 6-4, 250-pound defensive lineman on the football team, was first in the shot put (13.41m), second in the discus (37.38) and third in the javelin (43.19).

Canyons won the six-team meet with 143.5 points. Bakersfield was second with 111 and the Vaqueros were fifth with 73.5.

The 4x100 relay of Marcus Tran, Said-Kamal Webster, Whitaker and Andres Castro was second in 43.67. Alex Ramirez took third in the 3000 in 9:06.85.

The Vaqueros return to action on Friday, March 10 in the Occidental Invitational in Eagle Rock.

