SBCC Presents Six One-Act Comedies Rolled into One

SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents a Student Showcase production of Comedies by David Ives, Nov. 9-19, in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus.

Directed by Maggie Mixsell, students will perform six of Ives’ comedies all rolled into one presentation. The one-acts featured will be Arabian Nights, Universal Language, Time Flies, Foreplay, Words, Words, Words, and A Singular Guy.

The show will feature: Burak Atsan, Blake Benlan, Paul Brooks, Paisley ForsterSaunders, J. Dean Garcia, Linnea Gustafsson, Austin Hall, Malena McKaba, Benjamin McSherry, Shay Munroe, Eric Naiff, Kerstin Nguyen, Lovisa Samuelsson, Kendrick Surrell and Johnny Waaler.

Performances will be at 7:30 p..m. Wednesday through Saturday Nov. 9-19; 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 13 and Saturday Nov. 19. The 2 p.m. Nov. 13, performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices are $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students and seating is general admission. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, no late seating is permitted.

Parking is free and near the theater on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 965-5935, or buy tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Pamela Lasker for The Theatre Group at SBCC.