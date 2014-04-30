SBCC Program Holding Town Hall Meeting on Underage Drinking

The SBCC Alcohol and Drug Counseling Program is organizing a "From Teens to Twenties" town hall meeting to address concerns about underage drinking in the community.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 14 in Lecture Hall EBS 309 on the SBCC campus.

There will be a panel of speakers, including drug and alcohol counselors, law enforcement, hospital staff, school counselors and students in recovery.

Pizza and refreshments will be provided.

— Melissa Broughton is a student in the SBCC Alcohol and Drug Counseling Program.