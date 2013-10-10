SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning Hosting Public Forum with Mayoral, Council Candidates

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning invites the community to attend a public forum featuring Santa Barbara mayoral and City Council candidates from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. next Tuesday.
The forum will be hosted by CLL’s Current Events class taught by Fred Hofmann, and will be held in the Patio Room of Vista Del Monte, 3775 Modoc Road in Santa Barbara.
The event is free.
Those expected to attend include Santa Barbara mayoral candidates Helene Schneider and Wayne Scoles, and City Council candidates Harwood “Bendy” White, Lesley Wiscomb, Gregg Hart, Cruzito Herrera Cruz, Megan Diaz Alley, Jason Nelson and David Landecker.
— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.